Quantzig assisted a global pet food manufacturer in understanding their in-store sales performance compared to online channels. The pet food manufacturer wanted to create a long-term loyalty program that would result in an increase in sales performance across the target regions. In addition, the client also wanted to build a strong relationship with their customers to bring about a balance between offline and online sales.

The idea of shopping has changed with the introduction of digitalization. The customer is the king and retailers have to deliver to the needs of their customers. Marketers are using digital analytics solutions to find out their target customers and optimize initiatives to understand goals and measure ROIs accordingly. In the case of pet food manufacturers, digital analytics helps in building a strong relationship between the customer and the brand.

According to Quantzig's digital analytics experts, "The idea of shopping has gone beyond just picking up things from retail stores to advanced online shopping, which is readily available at your fingertips in this digitalized world."

This digital analytics solution provides benefits such as:

Creating individual offers in terms of type and size of pet

Identifying the upcoming events and sending personalized appeals to the pet owners

Creating online orders to connect pet owners to special events and programs; thereby, enhancing brand communication

Obtaining seamless movement of merchandise based on customers convenient store locations

Leveraging CRM database to assess the participants' involvement in the program

This digital analytics solution offers predictive insights such as:

Reduced overall costs, minimized durations for orders, and improved customer experience

Significant rise in their order by brand as compared to online

Analyzed special offers and a brought about a significant increase in the number of participants implementing coupons

Enhanced overall brand value and sales performance in the market

