Keeping track of inventory levels and maintaining a robust supply chain are some of the major challenges faced by a leading medical supplies manufacturer. As a result of these challenges, a medical devices client approached Quantzig to help them identify supply chain improvement opportunities

The medical device industry is moving towards inventory optimization to overcome certain challenges associated with legislation and changing global demand. The need for a strong supply chain for most medical suppliers has increased as the existing supply chain models have increased inventory costs. However, with the help of inventory optimization solutions, companies can reduce excess costs associated with the supply chain.

According to Quantzig's inventory optimization experts, "Existing models in the medical supplies market space have led to an increase in the inventory management costs due to which the medical suppliers have been compelled to optimize their inventory to reduce costs and increase returns"

This inventory optimization solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Increase profits by 20 to 30 percent

Identify the promising improvement opportunities

Develop business cases including estimated savings for each opportunity

Create a robust roadmap including the detailed action plans and guidelines

Include recommendations for supplier management, product assortment, and planning

This inventory optimization solution offered predictive insights on:

Increased inventory turns

Reduced product allocation changes; thereby, curtailing out-of-stock items

Improved availability and variable supply chain costs

Improved inventory shrinkage

View the inventory optimization study: https://www.quantzig.com/content/inventory-optimization-medical-supplies

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

