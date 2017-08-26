A global conglomerate in retail approached Quantzig seeking web analytics solutions for the retail market. With the help of web analytics, the client wanted to implement and improve their web properties, including the e-commerce websites. The client also wanted to increase traffic and enhance ROI by deploying fast-growing and conversion driven analytics.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170826005013/en/

A global conglomerate in retail approached Quantzig seeking web analytics solutions for the retail market. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The constant rise in online shopping, marketing automation, and increasing shift towards online data driven businesses are driving the need for web analytics. The retail market has recently become dynamic and retailers have been forced to reduce product prices due to the availability of numerous channels for shopping. Consequently, retailers have started adopting web analytics solutions to effectively optimize operations, maximize margins, and better understand their customers.

According to Quantzig's web analytics experts, "At present, the retail environment is dynamic due to the existence of many channels such as traditional web, mobile applications, email, chat, online forums, and physical stores."

Request A Free Demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you

This web analytics solution provides benefits such as:

Reduced operational costs and an increase in the ROI

Promotion of products based on customers' browsing activity in terms of the region

Decrease in the bounce rates and increase in sales

Tracking the flow of traffic and determining the appropriate space to invest marketing dollars and time

This web analytics solution offers predictive insights such as:

Understanding the campaigns contributing to conversions by utilizing the Google Analytics attribution channel

Identifying key geographies in terms of countries, regions, or states and target the specific areas

Leveraging web analytics to create advertising campaigns for specific geographies

Identifying the call to action that generates the most interest

Request A Free Proposal to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you

View the study on web analytics: https://www.quantzig.com/content/web-analytics-improves-roi

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170826005013/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us