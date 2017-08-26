Quantzig assisted a global conglomerate with digital analytics solutions to improve their website conversion rate. The client wanted to understand the suitable marketing mix to enhance their performance and improve the efficiency of its online spending.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170826005015/en/

Quantzig assisted a global conglomerate with digital analytics solutions to improve their website conversion rate. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the help of digital analytics, marketers can measure business metrics from external sources such as email, social media, and online PRs. Digital analytics helps in measuring and evaluating the attrition levels of social media, blogging, and email marketing and determine the true ROI of their marketing activities. This allows the marketers to diagnose deficiencies in specific channels and deploy strategies and tactics to optimize their marketing activity.

According to Quantzig's digital analytics experts, "Marketers can identify the attrition levels of social media, online PRs, and email marketing activities and determine the true success of their marketing campaigns with the help of digital analytics."

Request A Free Demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you

This digital analytics solution provides benefits such as:

Understanding the online behavior of people and optimizing website experience

Anticipating customer movement and interpreting messages to drive customers to conversion

Offering accessible, reliable, and holistic near real-time customer analytics to understand how the businesses are performing

Analyzing the geo-distribution of traffic, performance of individual marketing channels, and interactions on a website

This digital analytics solution offers predictive insights such as:

Determining the objective of the organization

Assessing the performance of the e-commerce in terms of product and service sales

Estimating lead generation; the number of leads obtained through email and phone call

Assessing the brand penetration in terms of engagement and loyalty

Request A Free Proposal to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you

View the digital analytics study: https://www.quantzig.com/content/digital-analytics-website-conversion

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170826005015/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us