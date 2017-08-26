

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sebastian Gorka, a national security adviser to President Donald Trump left his post on Friday.



Mr. Gorka-who was close to former chief strategist Steve Bannon, who left his job at the White House earlier this month-said in a letter that 'forces that do not support the promise are-for now-ascendant within the White House.'



'As a result, the best and most effective way I can support you, Mr. President, is from outside the People's House,' Mr. Gorka wrote in the letter.



Mr. Bannon, who was most closely aligned with the president's 'America First' agenda, which he described as economic nationalism, was ousted by Mr. Trump earlier this month as newly minted Chief of Staff John Kelly sought to bring more order to an administration riven by infighting and power struggles, and at odds with congressional leaders.



Mr. Gorka is one of several officials who have left the White House recently in addition to Mr. Bannon. Others include Mr. Kelly's predecessor, Reince Priebus, and former director of communications Anthony Scaramucci.



