

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump announced late Friday he has granted a full pardon to controversial former sheriff Joe Arpaio.



'I am pleased to inform you that I have just granted a full Pardon to 85 year old American patriot Sheriff Joe Arpaio. He kept Arizona safe!' Trump tweeted.



A White House statement claimed Arpaio spent his time as sheriff protecting the public from the scourges of crime and illegal immigration.



Arpaio was convicted of contempt by a federal judge last month for defying an order to refrain from racially profiling Latinos during patrols.



Democratic National Committee CEO Jess O'Connell previously described a pardon for Arpaio as a 'pardon for white supremacy.'



Trump strongly hinted at his intention to issue a pardon for Arpaio at his campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona, last Tuesday.



'I'll make a prediction: I think he's gonna to be just fine,' Trump said. 'But I won't do it tonight because I don't want to cause any controversy.'



Political observers have suggested the timing of the official announcement may reflect an attempt to have the news overshadowed by the coverage of Hurricane Harvey.



Trump also issued a presidential memorandum late Friday directing the military to top recruiting transgender individuals.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



