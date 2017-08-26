

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Air Berlin Plc (AIBEF.PK) needs a swift deal with carriers interested in buying all or part of the insolvent German airline because its prospects look bad, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries reportedly said.



Zypries reportedly said she was surprised by criticism of the German government's EU150 million bridging loan to keep Air Berlin flying, telling a news conference she expects the money to be repaid.



According to the reports, She said the government had created good conditions for talks on the airline's future and that there were 'enough interested parties,' including Lufthansa, EasyJet, Ryanair and German aviation entrepreneur Hans Rudolf Woehrl.



Air Berlin filed for insolvency on August 15 when main shareholder Etihad Airways PJSC withdrew financial support.



