Large cap stocks in China have performed very well in 2017. As said many times before China was in our top 5 favorite stock markets in emerging markets. India was our top pick among emerging markets. The strongest segment in China's stock market are large cap stocks, represented by FXI ETF. The 5-year chart of FXI is shown below. Every investor vividly remembers the strong rally of China's stock ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...