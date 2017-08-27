A multinational mining company wanted assistance in meeting their operational targets. Infiniti helped the client in terms of regulatory mandates, tax burdens, and stakeholder expectations in the market. The client also wanted to improve their operational efficiency and meet their targets within the specified deadline.

The need for devising effective market analysis strategy for the mining industry has increased due to the recent downfall in mining activities. Market analysis engagement involves a complete SWOT analysis of the mining market and helps the client formulate effective market expansion strategies. It also considers the influence of external factors such as economic factors, political factors, and social factors assisting the marketers to recognize the potential market challenges and take effective market expansion decisions.

According to Infiniti Research's market analysis experts, "The mining industry has recently witnessed a downfall, owing to declining grades, weak commodity prices, and a fall in the demand from China."

This market analysis provided benefits that helped the client to:

Develop a pipeline management tool to enable the client to prioritize potential future projects

Assess the project performance monthly

Gain a clear visibility on the market landscape

Facilitate day-to-day business improvement activities to help sustain project objectives

This market analysis engagement offered predictive insights on:

Making informed decisions on project selection

Controlling additional costs, heighten efficiency, and improve safety performance

Strengthening portfolio management, link value to price, and integrating production and trading operations

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

