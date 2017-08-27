The global market intelligence company Infiniti Research recently helped a global conglomerate in beverage and retail to overcome their business challenge by conducting a competitive intelligence study on plastic material handling products. The client wanted to understand, evaluate, and provide insights on the market and the competitive and customer landscape for plastic material handling products (pallets, trays, and containers).

Plastic materials are used in different industries like agriculture, chemical, textile, pharmaceutical, retail, and automotive for storing and transportation purposes. Plastic materials have shown a subsequent growth in its adoption with the introduction of high tensile strength advanced polymers. Even though the plastic material handling market is showing steady growth, it is facing some challenges like bulk material handling, dusting, batching, clean ability, and segregation.

According to Infiniti Research's competitive intelligence experts, "In the plastic material handling industry, the plastic products used are in the form of pallets, trays, and containers used for storage and transportation of materials."

This competitive intelligence study on plastic material handling products offered benefits that helped the client to:

Identify the potential competitors in the market in terms of their product portfolio and the average selling price

Assess the market size by volume (units) and revenue (USD)

Understand the major demand drivers and estimate the industry level margins

Assess the competitive and customer landscape of the market

This competitive intelligence study on plastic material handling products also offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing the penetration level of products into pallets, crates, and containers

Assessing the value chain in terms of the supply chain and distribution channel

