Understanding the current market share, increasing product portfolio, and enhancing penetration level across the target regions are some of the challenges faced by a global retail conglomerate. Infiniti Research helped this client overcome these challenges by conducting a comprehensive competitive intelligence study. The client also wanted to re-launch their products and analyze their reach among the target audience.

To increase profits, retail players have been focusing on assortment, pricing, and increased marketing activities. The retail industry has been facing fierce competition to sell nice products and services in the market due to which the retailers are focusing on innovation to bring about product differentiation. However, factors like understanding the customer, handling resources and other priorities, and focusing on employee engagement are expected to hinder the growth of this market.

According to Infiniti Research's competitive intelligence experts, "The retail market players are focusing on product innovation to tackle fierce competition from other players in the market"

This competitive intelligence study provided benefits that helped the client:

Effectively position products, train the sales force, work with channel partners, and communicate with customers

Assess the sales and marketing performance

Support the development of power launch programs

Increase shares of customer wallet, erode competitors market share, and boost revenue

Track competitors and ensure better ROI

This competitive intelligence study offered predictive insights on:

Addressing robust issues pertaining to the pricing and marketing of various products

Embracing new sales channels, improving marketing efforts, and enhancing product assortment

