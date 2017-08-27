Gaining higher market shares in terms of both transactions and revenues and competing with the other key players in the market space were some of the challenges faced by a global money transfer company. Infiniti Research helped this client overcome such challenges and also helped them understand the emerging market dynamics and current market scenario.

To sustain themselves in the competitive market, customer profiling becomes crucial for understanding the potential customers and their behavior. By categorizing the customers, targeting the prospective customers becomes easy for marketing and advertising activities. The customers are classified based on their preferences, lifestyle, stage of life, attributes, and traits to effectively target the ideal customers.

According to Infiniti Research's market intelligence experts, "When a specific market segment is targeted with the help of advertisements, companies and marketers find opportunities to enhance their product reach and increase profits."

This customer profiling study provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain a greater understanding of the sender's money transfer pattern

Assess the current sending behavior, attitudes, motivations, brand choice, and usage

Develop a marketing strategy to become the preferred supplier of money transfer services

Understand the behavior of average senders across the corridors

This customer profiling study offered predictive insights on:

Identifying the methods used by senders to send money and the key reasons for sending

Assessing the demographic profile of the senders by covering their age, income level, and education

Identifying the reasons for sending money in terms of the frequency, average amount, the length of time spent, and currency of the transaction

Identifying the leading decision makers with regards to remittance in the market

