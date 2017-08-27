A global flavors and fragrances conglomerate wanted to evaluate their potential ROI by developing an actionable business case, covering most eligible prospects in terms of partnership/M&A/ alliance. Infiniti Research helped this client by conducting a market analysis on corporate waste streams products.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170826005034/en/

Infiniti Research helped a client identify up to 40 major waste conversion companies. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Waste management is a difficult task for industries, especially larger organizations. The cost involved in waste management becomes a threat to the organizations if they are not balanced properly. The cost of waste management can be reduced if companies improve their efficiency in processing and packaging and identify ways to sell or donate these wastes to other companies for further recycling. The methods involved in waste management are very hazardous to human health and can also have an adverse impact on the environment.

According to Infiniti Research's market intelligence experts, "To reduce costs associated with waste management, companies should follow efficient processing and packaging of goods and find ways to sell and donate the waste to other companies."

Request free brochure to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you

This market intelligence study on waste stream products offered benefits that helped the client to:

Analyze the demand trend in terms of the key trends and regulatory challenges in the market

Analyze the market size in terms of the current and forecasted growth

Identify the potential trends and regulatory challenges in the market

Estimate the cost associated with waste streams and analyze the ROI

This market intelligence study on waste stream products also offered predictive insights on:

Identifying up to 40 major waste conversion companies with capabilities to convert waste into useful ingredients

Assessing each company covering the business insights, business model assessment, and risk strategies

Request a free proposal to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you

View the full study on market intelligence: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/market-analysis-waste-management

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170826005034/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us