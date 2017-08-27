Longines Signs Long-term Title Partnership of FEI Nations Cup' Jumping and Extends Global Agreement as FEI Top Partner

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, August 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Longines will become title partner of the FEI Nations Cup' Jumping series as part of a long-term agreement with the Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), with the new partnership being celebrated at next month's Final in Barcelona. Longines, which became the FEI's first Top Partner in 2013, has also extended its global partnership with the FEI in a historic agreement signed in Gothenburg (SWE) today.

The landmark agreement, which was brokered by FEI President Ingmar De Vos and Longines Vice President and Head of International Marketing Juan-Carlos Capelli, is the most significant in the history of the FEI.

The initial long-term partnership between the global governing body of equestrian sport and the Swiss watch brand has another five years to run, but under the terms of the new agreement, the global partnership has now been extended.

In the year of the brand's 185thbirthday, Longines will also be title partner of the 2017 FEI Nations Cup' Jumping Final at the Real Club de Polo de Barcelona (ESP), the iconic venue for the Olympic equestrian events at the Barcelona Games 25 years ago.

Next month's Final will be renamed the Longines FEI Nations Cup' Jumping Final and the series, starting from 2018, will be known as the Longines FEI Nations Cup' Jumping.

Also included in the extended global agreement are Longines' continued role as FEI Top Partner, and title partnership of the Longines FEI World Cup' Jumping Western European League. Longines also remains Official Timekeeper and Official Watch of the FEI and Official Timekeeper of the FEI World Equestrian Games'.

Additionally, Longines will continue to invest in the development of cutting-edge time-keeping and data-handling services and related technology, together with the FEI, specifically for equestrian sport.

"This new and extended agreement with Longines is the most significant in the history of the FEI and possibly even in the history of equestrian sport," FEI President Ingmar De Vos said. "It doesn't just secure the long-term future of our flagship team series, the FEI Nations Cup, it provides the whole industry with a previously unseen level of support.

"We are so grateful for what Longines does for the equestrian world and the trust that they place in the FEI as a partner. It's a logical extension of the existing very successful partnership and I know I speak for the entire equestrian community when I express my gratitude to Longines, and particularly to Mrs Nayla Hayek, Mr Walter von Känel and Mr Juan-Carlos Capelli, for their unwavering support of our sport."

Juan-Carlos Capelli, Longines Vice President and Head of International Marketingsaid: "We are really proud of the strong partnership we have established with the FEI since 2013, which has made Longines a major player in this field. Since then the brand has further reinforced its association with this prestigious institution through events and series taking place all across the globe, and today, in becoming the Title Partner of the Longines FEI Nations Cup Jumping."

"We would like to thank the President of the FEI, Mr Ingmar de Vos, as well as his team for having made this new agreement possible and we already look forward to the great Final in Barcelona, which will mark our first prominent presence at a newly-named Longines FEI Nations Cup Jumping competition."

About Longines:

Longines has been based at Saint-Imier (SUI) since 1832. Its watchmaking expertise reflects a strong devotion to Elegance, Tradition and Performance. It has generations of experience as the official timekeeper at world championships and as a partner of international sports federations. Longines' passion for equestrian sports began in 1878, when a timepiece was made with a horse and jockey engraved on the watch face. Over the years, the brand has built strong and long-lasting links with equestrian sports. In 1912, for the first time, the brand was involved as timekeeper for a show jumping event in Portugal.

Today, Longines' involvement in equestrian sports includes jumping, endurance and flat racing. Longines is a member of the Swatch Group Ltd, the world's leading manufacturer of horological products. With an excellent reputation for creating refined timepieces, the brand, whose emblem is the winged hourglass, has outlets in over 150 countries.

