A Prominent South Asian conglomerate wanted to understand the accurate pricing information across the US and Europe. Infiniti Research helped the client by conducting a market analysis on pricing and customer intelligence for specific competitors to recognize the future investment opportunities.

Excavators and wheel loaders are gaining momentum mainly due to the recent increase in construction activities. Factors like advances in technology, increasing demand for better infrastructure facilities, and expanding urban population are helping in the rising adoption of excavators and wheel loaders. However, some factors such as high initial investment costs, the high cost of research and development, and stringent emission norms are hindering the growth of this market.

According to Infiniti Research's market analysis experts, "Excavators and wheel loaders account for a substantial percentage of the total equipment used for construction purposes, globally."

This market analysis study on excavators and wheel loaders offered benefits that helped the client to:

Understand the purchase considerations of different brands

Obtain pricing and customer intelligence insights for specific competitors

Analyze the retail price trends and customer preference for the target segment

Analyze the current price, terms and conditions, discount schemes, and financing options for excavators and wheel loaders

This market analysis study on excavators and wheel loaders also offered predictive insights on:

Assessing the excavators and wheel loaders market in terms of key buying factors and ranking of attributes

Recognizing key influencers and purchase decision makers in the market

Analyzing the influence of advertisements and promotions on the potential growth prospects of the market

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

