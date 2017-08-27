Infiniti Research helped a global conglomerate in fleet management services to understand the future of new disruptive markets and analyze multiple business scenarios built on many variables to make business decisions. The client also wanted to evaluate and enter emerging markets and benchmark their strengths.

The need for operational efficiency has influenced the increased demand for fleet management services recently. Enterprises are relying on effective fleet management services to track and maintain vehicles in a cost-effective manner. Moreover, benefits such as enhanced safety, reduced overall running cost and optimized fleet operations have spurred the preference for fleet management services among enterprises.

According to Infiniti Research's market assessment experts, "Effective fleet management services help in tracking and maintaining vehicles in a cost-effective, quick, and accessible way."

This market assessment study on fleet management provided benefits that helped the client to:

Conduct a robust evaluation of the target market and all its key variables

Analyze the penetration levels of fleet management services among the target regions

Identify the potential competitors and their business strategies

Formulate smart operating models and focus on costs

This market assessment study on fleet management offered predictive insights on:

Gauging information on the fleet management market in terms of the competitors, potential drivers, and planned positioning

Tracking and analyzing competitive developments such as recent mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and aftermarket scenario

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

