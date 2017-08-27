A global manufacturer of medical devices recently took help from Infiniti Research to overcome their business challenges. The client wanted to understand the market landscape for cardiac rhythm management devices across target regions.

CRM (cardiac rhythm management) technologies are used for the effective treatment of heart diseases and arrhythmia disorders, which are growing prevalently. Factors like elevated cholesterol levels, cigarette smoking, diabetes mellitus, obesity, and hypertension influence the demand and adoption of cardiac rhythm management. However, higher costs of medical devices and lack of awareness of sudden cardiac arrests may hinder the adoption of these devices.

According to Infiniti Research's competitive intelligence experts, "It is estimated that heart diseases play a significant role in global deaths caused by cardiovascular diseases, which is around 30% of the global death rate."

This competitive intelligence study on cardiac rhythm management offered benefits that helped the client to:

Analyze the key features that are required by buyers

Obtain market and competitive price and sales information on the CRM market

Identify the potential competitors in the market and their products under focus

Gain information for each company at single, dual, and triple chamber product levels

This competitive intelligence study on cardiac rhythm management also offered predictive insights on:

Understanding the market landscape in terms of the total units sold, average selling price, total revenue, and percentage mix

Analyzing product positioning categories in terms of the basic, value, core, and premium

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

