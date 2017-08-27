

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced additional pre-planned analysis showed that ACZ885 reduced the rate of lung cancer incidence and mortality among study participants.



The analysis published in The Lancet showed ACZ885 effects were dose-dependent with a relative risk reduction of 67% finding for lung cancer and 77% for lung cancer mortality observed among patients receiving the 300mg dose of ACZ885 every three months.



CANTOS is the first Phase III clinical trial to support a long-established hypothesis from pre-clinical models that inhibition of IL-1? impacts cancer incidence and mortality.



CANTOS cardiovascular study which met primary endpoint as published in The New England Journal of Medicine, validating anti-inflammatory agent impacts cardiovascular risk reduction.



Novartis plans to discuss lung cancer hypothesis with regulatory authorities and begin evaluation in additional Phase III confirmatory studies.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX