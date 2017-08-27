sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 27.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,623 Euro		+0,022
+3,66 %
WKN: A0M4XN ISIN: CNE1000002Q2 Ticker-Symbol: CHU 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,609
0,646
18:46
0,617
0,644
25.08.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP0,623+3,66 %