ZOPO's biggest milestone in 2017!

The launch of P5000 and Z5000 are finally here!

BERLIN, Aug. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO of ZOPO, Emma Liu, will be present to give keynote addresses at the conference. She will be attending the event to introduce to you our remarkable smartphone flagship, the Z5000 and the P5000. Together with the marketing team, she willpresent ZOPO's new products from September 1st to September 3rd. If you are interested in attending our conference, you can find us at IFA Hall 7. 2C, Booth No 115.

Thenew product conference's theme is"coming back with more power".ZOPO hopes to change the standard for modern smartphone power endurance by promoting power conservation in all its devices, without sacrificing the sleek appeal and cutting-edge technology found in the most current models. In a market where consumers are becoming increasingly numb to indistinguishable launches, ZOPO is redefining your expectation with the release of Z5000 and P5000. This is the first 18:9 smartphone with incredible full metal design. The two flagships will come with all necessaryfeatures and more.

During the conference, we will also reveal to you our strategies for ZOPO brand. There arenewly introduced user privacy mode and power management solutions. We will also provide a forum to interact with distributors who will represent ZOPO to the world. We would also wish to hear your thoughts about the company andany ideas on how we can forge ahead.

Take advantage of this breathtaking event and be a dreamer like the ZOPO team. You will get a feelfor these amazing devices. Don't forget to tell a friend about this great event.

For more information on ZOPO, please visit http://www.zopomobile.com.

ZOPO E-mail address: marketing01@zopomobile.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/549183/ZOPO___Z5000.jpg