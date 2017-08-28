K-Safety Expo (Korea International Safety and Security Expo), the largest tradeshow in Korea focusing on the safety and security industry, will celebrate its 3rd edition this November. The show is hosted by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy, and Gyeonggi Province. K-Safety Expo will be held at Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) from November 15-17, 2017.

With a record-breaking amount of contracts nearly US$160 million signed last year, K-Safety Expo was highly praised for providing the most optimal platform for showcasing safety-related products and promoting trade. Last year's event was actively participated in by national delegations from countries including Bangladesh, Vietnam, Pakistan, Mongolia, the Russian Federation, Belarus and Mexico.

More international delegations and general visitors than last year are expected to take part in K-Safety Expo 2017 to get a first-hand look at the most cutting-edge safety and security technology and products. In particular, this year's event will feature a large presence of IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence)-related exhibitors, in sectors including disaster prevention, security, maritime, traffic, hygiene/health and public service. Korea's Ministry of the Interior and Safety has recently confirmed their participation and is expected to showcase its integrated policing and security system which applies intelligent closed-circuit TV and collects imagery data based on IoT technology.

In addition to K-Safety Expo 2017, ROTREX (International Road Traffic Expo) 2017 and KCMIE (Korea Climate and Meteorological Industry Exhibition) 2017 will be held at KINTEX concurrently. ROTREX 2017 will showcase cutting-edge technologies and products in the field of roads and transportation including road construction and maintenance, road facilities and traffic signs, ITS, public transportation and bicycles, parking systems, and services, among others, as Korea's largest exhibition in this important sector. KCMIE 2017 is a tradeshow related to the meteorological industry.

For general or participation-related inquiries, please visit www.k-safetyexpo.com or contact the K-Safety Expo 2017 Secretariat (KINTEX) at +82-31-992-8245 or ksafetyexpo@kintex.com.

