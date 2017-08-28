

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Uber Technologies Inc. will appoint Expedia Inc.'s Dara Khosrowshahi as chief executive officer, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.



The Expedia CEO is set to succeed co-founder Travis Kalanick, who grew Uber into a $20 billion annual booking business last year, only to resign as CEO in June under investor pressure.



The reports noted that Uber's board met over the weekend for a last round of interviews with candidates and to discuss the options. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. CEO Meg Whitman gained support from some board members after presenting her vision for the company on Saturday, despite repeated public denials that she would take the job, but she ultimately lost out. General Electric Co. Chairman Jeffrey Immelt was another finalist but failed to win the board's full backing. He withdrew his name Sunday morning in a Twitter post.



