

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Blackstone (BX) said that Katsuyuki Kuki will join Blackstone as Chairman and Representative Director for Japan. Kuki will advise and support Blackstone's investing and capital raising efforts in Japan as the firm continues to expand its presence in the country.



Prior to Blackstone, Mr. Kuki was the Chairman of Banking at J.P. Morgan in Japan and spent nine years at the company in various leadership roles within their Investment Banking division. He began his career at the Japan Development Bank and at Shearson Lehman Hutton in New York, and has also held senior leadership positions at UBS Securities and Lehman Brothers in Japan. Mr. Kuki has a BA in International Relations from the University of Tokyo and an MBA from Harvard Business School.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX