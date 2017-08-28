

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market has slipped into negative territory on Monday after opening higher, following the mixed cues from Wall Street and on a stronger yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 30.04 points or 0.15 percent to 19,422.57, after rising to a high of 19,535.50 in early trade.



Among the major exporters, Sony is edging up 0.1 percent and Canon is unchanged, while Panasonic is down 0.1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric are declining almost 1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is down 0.4 percent and Honda is losing 0.5 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are losing 1 percent each.



In the oil space, Inpex is declining more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is losing almost 2 percent despite the increase in crude oil prices.



Among the other major gainers, Sumitomo Metal Mining and SKY Perfect JSAT are rising 2 percent each, while Shionogi & Co. is advancing almost 2 percent.



On the flip side, Alps Electric is down more than 2 percent, while Sumitomo Heavy Industries and Subaru Corp. are losing almost 2 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 109 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Friday after seeing early strength that partly reflected optimism about tax reform following comments from President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser Gary Cohn.



The Nasdaq edged down 5.68 points or 0.1 percent to 6,265.64, while the Dow inched up 30.27 points or 0.1 percent to 21,813.67 and the S&P 500 ticked up 4.08 points or 0.2 percent to 2,443.05.



The major European markets moved modestly lower on Friday. While the French CAC 40 Index slipped by 0.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 and the German DAX Index both edged down by 0.1 percent.



Crude oil prices rose on Friday as the dollar fell and the U.S. petroleum industry braced for Hurricane Harvey. WTI crude rose $0.44 or 0.9 percent to close at $47.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



