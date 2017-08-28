

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's industrial profit growth eased in July from a year earlier, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.



Industrial profits grew at a slower rate of 16.5 percent year-over-year in July, following a 19.1 percent spike in June.



During the first seven months of this year, total profits of industrial enterprises surged 21.2 percent annually, down slightly from 22.0 percent gain in the January to June period.



Earnings at state-owned firms jumped 44.2 percent and private firm's profits climbed by 14.2 percent in the January to July period.



