Service for the French and Swiss markets to be handled by NuVinci Cycling's International Service Center



AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS / CEDAR PARK, TEXAS, 2017-08-28 07:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on its mission "to move people better," NuVinci Cycling, a division of Fallbrook Technologies Inc., aims to get riders back on their bike as quickly as possible in case something goes wrong with their NuVinci Optimized™ bicycle, regardless of their location. With this in mind, and given the company's remarkable growth in France and Switzerland, NuVinci Cycling is advancing its service offering in those local markets to provide a better and more direct after-sales experience. Beginning September 1st, 2017, service for France and Switzerland will be managed by NuVinci Cycling's International Service Center in The Netherlands. The updates to the service structure brings multiple advantages, including optimized availability of spare parts, improved service team availability, a more direct connection to internal product experts, as well as a more effective service process.



Recently, the French market has seen a significant increase in its eBike sales, thus raising a new challenge for both OEMs and dealers operating in that market to offer fast and good quality services to their end-consumers. "To meet riders' expectations of having their bicycles running smoothly at any time, we now want to support partner OEMs by expanding the reach of our Service Center to now also include the French market," says Billy van den Ende, Sales Director at NuVinci Cycling. French dealers and OEMs can reach the Service Center in the Netherlands by e-mail: FR-service@nuvincicyling.com or phone: +33 97 073 13 34.



Service in Switzerland was previously handled by Ofelec AG. Since the demand for NuVinci Optimized bikes and eBikes has grown significantly since the relationship began, the need for an even more direct contact has arisen. As a result, retailers can only order spare parts through the website www.nuvinci.com/eurosales going forward. Dealers and manufacturers in Switzerland and Lichtenstein can contact NuVinci Cycling's Service Center by email: CH-service@nuvincicycling.com or phone: +41 43 508 55 97.



About NuVinci® Cycling



NuVinci Cycling, a division of Fallbrook Technologies Inc., moves people better throughits product portfolio of smooth, stepless, automatic, and integrated shifting products for bicycles and eBikes. The NuVinci technology incorporated in continuously variable transmissions (CVT) for bicycles has been providing the best rider experiences since 2006. NuVinci Optimized™ cycling products include the Nfinity™ and Harmony™ groupsets, utilizing the latest versions of the transmissions and controllers. Products from NuVinci Cycling, the leader in CVTs for bikes and eBIkes, are available globally in over 100 bicycle brands. For more information, visit www.nuvincicycling.com.



About Fallbrook Technologies



Fallbrook Technologies is the inventor of the revolutionary NuVinci® continuously variable planetary (CVP) technology, which enables performance and efficiencyimprovements for machines that use an engine, pump, motor, or geared transmissionsystem - including urban mobility vehicles, cars and trucks, industrial equipment, andmany other applications. Fallbrook has a unique collective development model andcommunity through which NuVinci technology licensees share enhancements, which adds to the value of the technology and accelerates product development. This approach enables forward-looking companies, who wish to create visionary new products with NuVinci technology, to move quickly from concept to market commercialization. Fallbrook is based in Cedar Park near Austin, Texas, USA and holds rights to over 800 patents and patent applications worldwide. For more information, visit www.fallbrooktech.com.



