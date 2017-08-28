Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Holding Manutas Oy Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Herlin, Antti Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20170825201427_2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Sanoma Oyj LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-25 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 4211 Unit price: 7,76349 Euro Volume: 4305 Unit price: 7,81705 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 8516 Volume weighted average price: 7.79057 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-25 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 324 Unit price: 7,76318 Euro Volume: 308 Unit price: 7,79993 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 632 Volume weighted average price: 7.78109 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-25 Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 43 Unit price: 7,75674 Euro Volume: 16 Unit price: 7,76500 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 59 Volume weighted average price: 7.75898 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-25 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 422 Unit price: 7,76050 Euro Volume: 371 Unit price: 7,80522 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 793 Volume weighted average price: 7.78142 Euro -------------------------------------------------------------------------