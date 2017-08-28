

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound retreated from early highs against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The pound fell to 1.2873 against the U.S. dollar and 140.44 against the yen, from an early near 2-week highs of 1.2924 and 141.18, respectively.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound edged down to 0.9265 and 1.2310 from early highs of 0.9230 and 1.2339, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.26 against the greenback, 139.00 against the yen, 0.94 against the euro and 1.21 against the franc.



