FENICS Market Data Partners with China Credit BGC Money Broking Company Ltd. to Offer Clients China Market Data

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --FENICS Market Data, the Market Data division of BGC Partners (NASDAQ: BGCP) ("BGC Partners", "BGC", or "the Company"), and China Credit BGC Money Broking Company Limited ("CCT-BGC") have agreed to a distribution partnership, whereby FENICS Market Data will exclusively provide CCT-BGC's Chinese market data products to global clients.

Through this agreement, FENICS Market Data is becoming the sole international commercial agent for CCT-BGC's market leading onshore Chinese data, covering the Fixed Income, Interest Rate and Foreign Exchange markets.

CCT-BGC, established by China Credit Trust Co., Ltd. (CCT) and BGC, is the first money-broking company granted by the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) in Beijing. It operates as an inter-dealer broking company, offering interest rate swaps, bonds, and interbank cash deposit products to Chinese and foreign banks in Beijing.

Elliott Hann, Global Head of Sales at FENICS Market Data commented: "FENICS Market Data is very pleased to add CCT-BGC data to our already extensive Asian market coverage. Our agreement with CCT-BGC will be mutually beneficial, as we expand the reach of CCT-BGC's data worldwide, while also building out the data content of BGC's portfolio." CCT-BGC data will be offered directly via FENICS Market Data and its channel partners around the globe.



Yong Wang, Head of CCT-BGC Data Marketing, said, "We are excited to partner with FENICS Market Data to offer in-depth coverage of the Chinese markets, thanks to FENICS Market Data's global reach and data expertise. As our business grows in China, we are looking forward to providing our data globally via FENICS Market Data's extensive coverage."

About FENICS Market Data

FENICS Market Data is one of the world's leading specialist providers of real-time, tradable, indicative, end-of-day and historical OTC market data. Data is sourced directly from global broking operations including electronic broking, global pricing systems and analytics to provide clients with specialized, independent and verifiable OTC pricing services.

About China Credit Trust Co., Ltd.

CCT-BGC, established by CCT and BGC, is the first money broking company created by CBRC in Beijing. Thanks to the expertise and deep financial industry background demonstrated by both firms, CCT-BGC is dedicated to providing professional, efficient and comprehensive brokerage services in the FX market, money market, bonds market and derivatives market for all Chinese and non-Chinese customers.

About BGC Partners, Inc.

BGC Partners is a leading global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets. BGC owns GFI Group Inc., a leading intermediary and provider of trading technologies and support services to the global OTC and listed markets. The Company's Financial Services offerings include fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures, and structured products. BGC provides a wide range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services, clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other services to a broad range of financial and non-financial institutions. Through brands including FENICS, BGC Trader, Capitalab, and BGC Market Data, BGC offers financial technology solutions, market data, and analytics related to numerous financial instruments and markets.

Real Estate Services are offered through brands including Newmark Grubb Knight Frank, Newmark Cornish and Carey, ARA, Computerized Facility Integration, Landauer Valuation and Advisory, and Excess Space. Under these names, the Company provides a wide range of commercial real estate services, including leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and financial services, consulting, project and development management, and property and facilities management.

BGC's customers include many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, property owners, real estate developers, and investment firms. BGC's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol (NASDAQ: BGCP). BGC also has an outstanding bond issuance of Senior Notes due June 15, 2042, which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NYSE: BGCA). BGC Partners is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick. For more information, please visit http://www.bgcpartners.com. You can also follow the Company at https://twitter.com/bgcpartners and/or https://www.linkedin.com/company/bgc-partners.

BGC, BGC Trader, GFI, FENICS, FENICS.COM, Capitalab, Swaptioniser, Newmark, Grubb and Ellis, ARA, Computerized Facility Integration, Landauer, Landauer Valuation and Advisory, and Excess Space, Excess Space Retail Services, Inc., and Grubb are trademarks/service marks, and/or registered trademarks/service marks and/or service marks of BGC Partners, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Knight Frank is a service mark of Knight Frank (Nominees) Limited.



Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about BGC Partners

Statements in this document regarding BGC that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, BGC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see BGC's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the most recent Form 10-K and any updates to such risk factors contained in subsequent Forms 10-Q or Forms 8-K.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/136112/bgc_partners_inc_logo.jpg

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fenics-market-data-partners-with-china-credit-bgc-money-broking-company-ltd-to-offer-clients-china-market-data-300509719.html