28.08.2017 | 08:02
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BNG Bank Interim Results 2017: Focus on Socially Relevant Challenges Leads to Tangible Results

THE HAGUE, The Netherlands, August 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

BNG Bank is looking back on a good first half of 2017. The bank actively worked on solutions for socially relevant challenges in the field of, amongst others, sustainability projects, exports and small and medium-sized businesses (SME). This had led to a number of concrete transactions.

The bank financed, amongst others, projects such as the 'Boer kiest Zon' solar farming project comprising 140,000 solar panels on the roofs of agricultural buildings and the sustainable enhancement of a minimum of 8,500 rented Ymere housing association homes by an energy service company (ESCo). Shortly after the reporting period, the European Commission granted its approval for the Energy Transition Financing Facility (ETFF) announced jointly by the bank, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Netherlands Investment Agency at the end of last year. The bank has initially earmarked EUR 100 million for issuing subordinated loans under the ETFF. Other remarkable results are the first refinancing transaction of USD 200 million in support of the government's export financing policy and the first agreement of EUR 25 million in support of the SME sector. With these transactions, the bank is further implementing its strategy to be a committed partner for its customers and to support socially relevant challenges for a sustainable society.

The total volume of new long-term lending declined in the first half of 2017 to EUR4.4 billion (H1 2016: EUR 4.7 billion) mainly due to the relatively low market demand from housing associations, municipalities and healthcare institutions. The bank's high market share was down slightly compared to preceding years on account of increasing competition from institutional investors, among other factors. Furthermore, the bank is facing growing competition from initiatives undertaken by the European Investment Bank and the European Fund for Strategic Investments.

Net profit higher

Net profit rose by 92% to EUR 242 million in the reporting period. The interest result climbed to EUR 222 million, an increase of EUR 31 million compared to the same period in 2016, thanks to low financing costs. The result from financial transactions totalled EUR 132 million in the reporting period. The result from financial transactions benefited from both realised and unrealised market value adjustments, mainly due to the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme and the increase in long-term interest rates during the reporting period.

Solvency ratio increases

BNG Bank's risk-weighted solvency ratio increased during the reporting period. The bank's Tier 1 ratio rose to 36%. Thanks to the increase in Tier 1 capital and the lower balance sheet total, the bank's leverage ratio rose by 0.3% compared to the end of 2016 to 3.3%. If the revaluation reserve and the profit for the reporting period, less the dividend payment, are included in full, the leverage ratio would amount to 3.5% in mid-2017.

Outlook

As a consequence of the relatively low demand and stronger competition, partly as a result of the current monetary policy, BNG Bank expects that the volume of new long-term lending will be lower in 2017 than in 2016.

The long-term funding requirement is projected to be approximately EUR 5 billion in the second half of 2017. The bank will continue to focus its policy on achieving diversification in terms of product, currency and maturity. The bank expects to issue two new socially responsible investment bonds. With these issues, BNG Bank is responding to the growing demand for this kind of investments and promoting greater sustainability efforts by local authorities and housing associations.

The interest result for 2017 is expected to be within a range of EUR 420 to EUR 450 million. Owing to the volatility in the financial markets, it is not possible to give a reliable indication of the unrealised result within the 'result from financial transactions' component of the bank's profit and loss account. Hence the bank does not consider it wise to make a statement regarding the expected net profit for 2017.

BNG Bank is a committed partner for a sustainable society. The bank supports government policies by providing affordable financing to municipalities, housing associations, healthcare and educational institutions and other public sector institutions based on its AAA rating. With a balance sheet of more than EUR 150 billion, BNG Bank is the fourth largest bank in the Netherlands.

This is an unofficial translation of the Dutch press release. This translation is provided for convenience only. In the event of any ambiguity, the Dutch text will prevail.

For more information, please refer to the full Interim Report on http://www.bngbank.com.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

Amounts in millions of euros

30/06/2017 31/12/2016
    ASSETS
    Cash and balances held with central banks                              6,681      6,417
    Amounts due from banks                                                13,415     11,795
    Financial assets at fair value through the income statement            2,169      2,350
    Derivatives                                                           11,013     15,412
    Financial assets available-for-sale                                   14,886     15,437
    Loans and advances                                                    85,879     87,576
    Value adjustments of loans involved in portfolio hedge accounting     12,173     14,894
    Investments in associates and joint ventures                              45         46
    Property and equipment                                                    17         17
    Current tax asset                                                         14          -
    Other assets                                                              48         56

    TOTAL ASSETS                                                         146,340    154,000

    LIABILITIES
    Amounts due to banks                                                   3,077      3,530
    Financial liabilities at fair value through the income statement       1,132      1,190
    Derivatives                                                           22,277     24,780
    Current tax liability                                                      -         31
    Deferred tax liability                                                   160        116
    Debt securities                                                      108,133    112,180
    Funds entrusted                                                        6,699      7,557
    Subordinated debts                                                        31         31
    Other liabilities                                                         66         99
    Total liabilities                                                    141,575    149,514

    Capital                                                                  139        139
    Share premium reserve                                                      6          6
    Revaluation reserve                                                      290        275
    Cash flow hedge reserve                                                  134          3
    Other reserves                                                         3,221      2,961
    Unappropriated profit                                                    242        369
    Equity attributable to shareholders                                    4,032      3,753
    Hybrid capital                                                           733        733
    Total equity                                                           4,765      4,486

    TOTAL LIABILITIES                                                    146,340    154,000


CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Amounts in millions of euros

First half   First half of
                                                                  of 2017            2016
    - Interest income                                        2,973          3,070
    - Interest expenses                                      2,751          2,879
    Interest result                                                   222             191

    - Commission income                                         12             17
    - Commission expenses                                        1              2
    Commission result                                                  11              15

    Result from financial transactions                                132             -28
    Results from associates and joint ventures                          2               2
    Sales results from assets held for sale                             -              34
    Other results                                                       1               1
    TOTAL INCOME                                                      368             215

    Staff costs                                                        20              18
    Other administrative expenses                                      13              12
    Depreciation                                                        1               1
    TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES                                           34              31

    Impairments                                                         3               2
    Contribution to resolution fund                                     9              16
    TOTAL OTHER EXPENSES                                               12              18

    PROFIT BEFORE TAX                                                 322             166

    Taxes                                                            - 80            - 40
    NET PROFIT                                                        242             126
    - of which attributable to the holders of hybrid capital           18               4
    - of which attributable to shareholders                           224             122


PRN NLD


© 2017 PR Newswire