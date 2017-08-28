Nasdaq Stockholm AB har i samråd med Finansinspektionen beslutat att handeln i Hufvudstaden AB:s C-aktier (HUFV C, ISIN-kod SE0000170383, orderbok ID 000821) ska återupptas. Handeln återupptas klockan 09:00 enligt sedvanligt öppningsförfarande. Hufvudstaden AB har i ett pressmeddelande kl. 17.10 den 25 augusti 2017 bekräftat att bolaget inte har någon icke-offentliggjord information som kan förklara den senaste tidens kursuppgång i bolagets C-aktie.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB kommer att hålla kursutvecklingen och handeln i Hufvudstaden AB:s C-aktie under noggrann bevakning och kan komma att fatta ytterligare beslut om ingripanden i handeln med aktien, för att upprätthålla en ordnad handel. Nasdaq Stockholm AB uppmanar handelsmedlemmar och deltagare i handeln att vidta erforderliga åtgärder för att å sin sida verka för en ordnad handel och förhindra medverkan i handel som kan utgöra regelöverträdelser.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB has, in consultation with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, decided that the trading in the class C shares of Hufvudstaden AB (HUFV C ISIN code SE0000170383, order book ID 000821) shall be resumed. The trading will be resumed at 09:00 with normal opening procedure. Hufvudstaden AB has in a press release at 17:10 CET on August 25, 2017 confirmed that the company does not have any unpublished information that can explain the recent increase in the price of the company's class C share.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB will closely monitor the development in the share price and the trading in Hufvudstaden AB's C-share and is prepared to take decisions on further interventions in trading of the shares in order to maintain orderly trading. Nasdaq Stockholm AB encourages trading members and participants, to take relevant actions to promote orderly trading and prevent participation in trading that could constitute breaches of regulations.



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Karin Ydén eller Emelie Thordewall på telefon 08-405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Emelie Thordewall, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.