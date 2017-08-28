European dealers to benefit from more locations and a two-level training approach.



AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS / CEDAR PARK, TEXAS, 2017-08-28 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the great success of the initial MY2017 retail training series, NuVinci Cycling, a division of Fallbrook Technologies, expands its face-to-face workshops for retailers in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, and The Netherlands. To meet the high training demand of retail and OEM partners, the company has tripled the number of workshop locations to include Berlin, Munich, Amsterdam, Gent, and Zurich. The workshop curriculum features an introductory and an advanced level training which covers NuVinci Optimized™ products, technical problem solving, plus marketing, sales, and service support, available for the upcoming season. Registration is now open at www.nuvincicycling.com/dealertraining.



The introductory session will include an overview of each product, as well as servicing and troubleshooting hubs, controllers, and the desktop software. The advanced sessions will focus on deeper insights and more hands-on troubleshooting scenarios. Highly trained team members from NuVinci Cycling will present the information and answer questions at each session. "Our goal is to equip retailers with the knowledge, confidence, and tools they require to easily and successfully sell and service NuVinci Optimized bicycles," says Niels van der Steen, Retail Marketing Manager at NuVinci Cycling.



For product news and practical tips and tricks, retailers are encouraged to sign up to receive a monthly newsletter at www.nuvincicycling.com/login-area/Dealers. The NuVinci Cycling log-in area on www.nuvincicycling.com, exclusively for retailers, completes the retail support with the availability of service videos, sales tools, and product information.



About NuVinci® Cycling



NuVinci Cycling, a division of Fallbrook Technologies Inc., moves people better through its product portfolio of smooth, stepless, automatic, and integrated shifting products for bicycles and eBikes. The NuVinci® technology incorporated in continuously variable transmission (CVT) for bicycles have been providing the best rider experiences since 2006. NuVinci Optimized cycling products include the Nfinity™ and Harmony™ group sets, utilizing the latest versions of the transmissions and controllers. Products from NuVinci Cycling, the leader in CVTs for bikes and eBikes, are available globally in over 100 bicycle brands. For more information, visit www.nuvincicycling.com.



About Fallbrook Technologies



Fallbrook Technologies is the inventor of the revolutionary NuVinci® continuously variable planetary (CVP) technology, which enables performance and efficiency improvements for machines that use an engine, pump, motor, or geared transmission system - including urban mobility vehicles, cars and trucks, industrial equipment, and many other applications. Fallbrook has a unique collective development model and community through which NuVinci technology licensees share enhancements, which adds to the value of the technology and accelerates product development. This approach enables forward-looking companies, who wish to create visionary new products with NuVinci technology, to move quickly from concept to market commercialization. Fallbrook is based in Cedar Park near Austin, Texas, USA and holds rights to over 800 patents and patent applications worldwide. For more information, visit www.fallbrooktech.com.



