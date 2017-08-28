Statoil: Statoil ASA: Commencement of subscription period for the Dividend Issue for the first  quarter 2017 under the Scrip Dividend Programme

NOT FOR RELEASE IN OR INTO CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRIA, POLAND, ESTONIA, ICELAND OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Reference is made to the previous announcements by Statoil ASA (OSE:STL, NYSE:STO, the "Company") regarding the resolution made by the annual general meeting on 11 May 2017 to continue the two year scrip dividend programme commencing from the fourth quarter 2015 (the "Scrip Dividend Programme"). Further reference is made to the resolution by the board of directors on 3 May 2017 to distribute a dividend of USD 0.2201 (NOK 1.7494, as announced 15 August 2017) per share for the first quarter 2017 that shareholders can choose to receive either in new shares of the Company ("Dividend Shares") or in cash.

In connection with the Scrip Dividend Programme for the first quarter 2017 (the "Dividend Issue"), the Company will issue up to 160,000,000 Dividend Shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by Existing Shareholders (as described below).

A prospectus will not be prepared for the Dividend Issue. The Terms and Conditions for subscription of Dividend Shares are available on www.statoil.com/scrip.

Subscription period:

The subscription period for the Dividend Issue will commence at 09:00 a.m. CEST on 28 August 2017 and expire at 11:59 p.m. CEST on 8 September 2017 (the "Subscription Period").

Existing Shareholders who have not subscribed for Dividend Shares at the time of expiry of the Subscription Period will receive their dividend in cash without any action on their part on or about 22 September 2017 in respect of shareholders on Oslo Børs (Oslo Stock Exchange) and on or about 25 September 2017 in respect of ADR holders on New York Stock Exchange.

Subscription price:

The subscription price will be equal the volume-weighted average share price over the last two trading days on Oslo Børs of the Subscription Period for the Dividend Issue, with a deduction for a discount of 5%. The subscription price is expected to be announced on or about 11 September 2017.

Subscription procedures:

Subscriptions for Dividend Shares can be made electronically via VPS' online subscription system. A link to the subscription system can be found on www.statoil.com/scrip. Existing Shareholders who are considered eligible to subscribe for Dividend Shares have received or will receive a letter from the Company with personal log in details to the VPS subscription system.

ADR holders under the ADR program in the US may make their election through Deutsche Bank as the depositary for the ADR program.

Eligibility to participate in the Dividend Issue:

Only shareholders of Statoil as of expiry of 7 August 2017 for holders of ADRs on the New York Stock Exchange, and as of expiry of 8 August 2017 for shareholders on Oslo Børs, both referred to as "Existing Shareholders", as registered with Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas as the depositary for the ADR program and the Company's shareholder register with the Norwegian Central Securities Depositary (Nw. Verdipapirsentralen) for shareholders on Oslo Børs, as of expiry of 10 August 2017 ("the record date") will be eligible to either subscribe for Dividend Shares in the Subscription Period or to receive their dividend in cash.

The subscription for Dividend Shares by persons located in, or resident of countries other than Norway, may be affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdiction. The Dividend Shares may not be subscribed for by Existing Shareholders located in, or resident of, jurisdictions in which the subscription for Dividend Shares would be unlawful. Existing Shareholders located in, or resident of countries other than Norway, should inform themselves as to whether restrictions apply to the Dividend Issues and consult their professional advisors if they are in any doubt about any of the contents or application of these restrictions.

Settlement:

The issue of the Dividend Shares is expected to take place on or about 21 September 2017. The delivery of the Dividend Shares to shareholders on Oslo Børs is expected to take place on or about 22 September 2017 and on or around 25 September 2017 for holders of ADRs on New York Stock Exchange. Trading in the Dividend Shares on Oslo Børs and in the ADRs representing Dividend Shares on New York Stock Exchange is expected to commence on or about 25 September 2017.

Cash payment of the dividend to holders of ordinary shares on Oslo Børs is expected on or about 22 September and on or about 25 September 2017 for ADR holders on New York Stock Exchange.

Interests held through financial intermediaries:

Shareholders, who are eligible for participation in the Dividend Issue and who hold their Shares through a financial intermediary and wish to subscribe for Dividend Shares in the Dividend Issue, should instruct their financial intermediary to subscribe for Dividend Shares in accordance with the applicable instructions received from such financial intermediary. The financial intermediary will be responsible for collecting exercise instructions from the shareholders and for informing the Company of their subscription instructions.

DNB Bank ASA, Registrars Department (tel.: +47 23 26 80 20) is acting as Receiving Agent for the Dividend Issue.

Contact persons:

Peter Hutton, senior vice president for investor relations,

tel: + 44 7881 918 792

Helge Hove Haldorsen, vice president for investor relations USA,

tel: + 1 281 2240140

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

