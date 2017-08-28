

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar rose to 1.1917 against the euro and 0.9578 against the Swiss franc, from an early more than a 2-1/2-year low of 1.1959 and a 1-month low of 0.9539, respectively.



Against the pound, the greenback edged up to 1.2873 from an early near 2-week low of 1.2924.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.16 against the euro, 0.97 against the franc and 1.27 against the pound.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX