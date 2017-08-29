DGAP-Ad-hoc: H&K AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel H&K AG: Personnel change at Heckler & Koch 29-Aug-2017 / 12:33 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. August 29, 2017. The supervisory board of H&K AG, the parent company of the Heckler & Koch Group ("Heckler & Koch"), has revoked the appointment of Mr. Norbert Scheuch as Chairman of the Executive Board and as Chief Executive Officer of H&K AG with immediate effect. Until the appointment of a successor in the near future, Mr. Wolfgang Hesse, the sole executive board member of H&K AG and the sole executive director of Heckler & Koch GmbH, will take over Mr. Scheuch's duties, in close cooperation with the supervisory board. The already initiated strategic realignment of the Group, the operational transformation process and the product innovation initiative will be continued unchanged. 29-Aug-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: H&K AG Heckler & Koch-Straße 1 78727 Oberndorf am Neckar Germany Phone: 07423 79-0 Fax: 07423 79-2327 E-mail: info.ir@heckler-koch-de.com Internet: www.heckler-koch.com ISIN: DE000A11Q133 WKN: A11Q13 Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Paris End of Announcement DGAP News Service 604929 29-Aug-2017 CET/CEST

