EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Results Leclanché SA: Leclanché Announces a Delay in the Publication of its Half Year Results 02-Oct-2017 / 13:46 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *PRESS RELEASE* *Leclanché Announces a Delay in the Publication of its Half Year* *Results* The application of Leclanché of 29 September 2017 for granting an extension of the deadline to publish its 2017 half-year report and to file such a report with SIX Exchange Regulation until 13 October 2017 is granted with the following reservation (lit. a) and under the following conditions (lit. b): a. SIX Exchange Regulation reserves the right to suspend trading in the shares of Leclanché in case the 2017 half year report is not published and not filed with SIX Exchange Regulation until Friday, 13 October 2017, 11:59 pm CET, at the latest, in accordance with the provisions regarding ad hoc publicity (art. 53 of the Listing Rules [LR] in connection with the Directive on Ad hoc Publicity [DAH]. b. Leclanché is required to publish a notice in accordance with the provisions regarding ad hoc publicity (art. 53 LR in connection with the DAH) until Saturday, 30 September 2017, 11:59 pm CET, at the latest. The ad hoc notice must contain: - an unaltered reproduction of the wording of section l. of this decision, placed in a prominent position in the ad hoc notice; and - the reasons for the application of Leclanché for granting an extension of the deadline to publish its 2017 half-year report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation. Leclanché filed an application to SIX Exchange Regulation to grant an extension of the deadline to publish its 2017 half year report due to an administrative delay in registering the capital increase scheduled on 29 September 2017 which was curing the over indebtedness position of the Company. *About Leclanché* Leclanché is one of the world's leading fully vertically integrated energy storage solution providers. It delivers a wide range of energy storage solutions for homes, small offices, large industries, electricity grids, as well as hybridization for mass transport systems such as bus fleets and ferries. Established in 1909, Leclanché has been a trusted provider of battery energy storage solutions for over 100 years. Founded in the tradition of Georges Leclanché, the inventor of the dry cell battery, Leclanché today has a rich portfolio of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) that include bespoke battery systems from industry leading lithium-ion solutions. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss stock exchange, and is the only listed pure-play energy storage company in the world. SIX Swiss Exchange: ticker symbol LECN | ISIN CH 011 030 311 9 *Disclaimer* This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Leclanché's business, which can be identified by terminology such as "strategic", "proposes", "to introduce", "will", "planned", "expected", "commitment", "expects", "set", "preparing", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "would", "potential", "awaiting", "estimated", "proposal", or similar expressions, or by expressed or implied discussions regarding the ramp up of Leclanché's production capacity, potential applications for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products, or potential future sales or earnings of Leclanché or any of its business units. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Leclanché regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no guarantee that Leclanché's products will achieve any particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that Leclanché, or any of the business units, will achieve any particular financial results. * * * * * *Leclanché Media Contacts: * *Europe/Global:* Désirée Maghoo T: +44 (0) 7775522740 E-mail: dmaghoo@questorconsulting.com Simon Barker T: +44 (0)7866 314331 E-mail: sbarker@questorconsulting.com *U.S. and Canada: * Rick Anderson / Henry Feintuch T: +1 (718) 986-1596 / +1 (212) 808-4901 E-mail: leclanche@feintuchpr.com *Leclanché Investor Contacts:* Anil Srivastava / Hubert Angleys Tel.: +41 (0) 24 424 65 00 E-mail: invest.leclanche@leclanche.com # # # End of ad hoc announcement Language: English Company: Leclanché SA Av. des Sports 42 1400 Yverdon-les-Bains Switzerland Phone: +41 (24) 424 65-00 Fax: +41 (24) 424 65-20 E-mail: investors@leclanche.com Internet: www.leclanche.com ISIN: CH0110303119, CH0016271550 Valor: A1CUUB, 812950 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 615073 02-Oct-2017 CET/CEST

