

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - French building materials firm Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK), Thursday reported sales for the nine-month period of 30.57 billion euros, up 4.3 percent from 29.31 billion euros last year.



On a like-for-like basis, sales were up 4.2% over nine months.



CEO Pierre-André de Chalendar said, 'The third quarter confirmed the upbeat trends seen in the first half excluding the impact of the cyber-attack. All Business Sectors and regions advanced, including France.'



'Saint-Gobain confirms its objective for the full year 2017 and expects the like-for-like increase in operating income for the second half to be above the level achieved in the first half despite ongoing inflationary pressure on costs.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX