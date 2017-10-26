sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
26.10.2017 | 18:43
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

ARSENAL HOLDINGS PLC - AGM Statement

PR Newswire
London, October 26

Arsenal Holdings plc (the "Company')

Annual General Meeting

At a duly convened Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, the following resolutions were passed on a poll vote:

Resolution 4 - To re-elect as a Director Sir Chips Keswick

Votes in favour 60,487 shares (sixty thousand four hundred and eighty-seven shares), 99.7% of the votes cast.

Votes against 194 shares (one hundred and ninety-four shares), 0.3% of the votes cast.

Resolution 5 - To re-elect as a Director Josh Kroenke

Votes in favour 60,475 shares (sixty thousand four hundred and seventy-five shares), 99.65% of the votes cast.

Votes against 213 shares (two hundred and thirteen shares), 0.35% of the votes cast.

All other resolutions were passed on a show of hands.

All resolutions were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions.

Ends.


© 2017 PR Newswire