ARSENAL HOLDINGS PLC - AGM Statement

Arsenal Holdings plc (the "Company')

Annual General Meeting

At a duly convened Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, the following resolutions were passed on a poll vote:

Resolution 4 - To re-elect as a Director Sir Chips Keswick



Votes in favour 60,487 shares (sixty thousand four hundred and eighty-seven shares), 99.7% of the votes cast.

Votes against 194 shares (one hundred and ninety-four shares), 0.3% of the votes cast.

Resolution 5 - To re-elect as a Director Josh Kroenke

Votes in favour 60,475 shares (sixty thousand four hundred and seventy-five shares), 99.65% of the votes cast.

Votes against 213 shares (two hundred and thirteen shares), 0.35% of the votes cast.

All other resolutions were passed on a show of hands.

All resolutions were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions.

Ends.