Technavio's latest market research report on the global subsoiler market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171026005983/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global subsoiler market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

One of the key factors resulting in the growth of the global subsoiler market is the improvement of arable land. To increase the crop production and enhance productivity, closing the yield gaps to attain probable yields is a feasible option. The appropriate replacement of agricultural equipment is a vital component in closing the yield gaps.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging trends driving the global subsoiler market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Introduction of precision agriculture in agricultural industry

Increased price of fuel

Shift toward mechanization

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Introduction of precision agriculture in agricultural industry

Satellite farming or site-specific crop management (SSCM) is another term used for precision agriculture. This is a concept based on observing, measuring, and responding to inter- and intra-field variability in crops. To stimulate productivity and profitability, it utilizes machines with automated steering and innovations.

According to Shikha Kaushik, a lead analyst at Technavio for agricultural equipment, "The integration of precision agriculture systems in combine harvesters has influenced agricultural practices in the past five years. The performance of agricultural machines is improved due to this. The precision agriculture system allows farmers to improve areas of low yield by collecting real-time data on the field."

Increased price of fuel

One of the emerging trends prompting the growth prospects of this market is the increase in the use of alternative fuels. Fuels such as diesel and petrol are used in agricultural machinery. The use of alternative fuels such as lubricant oils by farmers is rising due to the continuous increase in prices of these fuels. For instance, oil-based bio-lubricants are replacing petroleum-based lubricants. There are several benefits associated with bio-lubricants such as durability of fuel engine, low operating cost, and easy maintenance of machinery, and hence they are preferred by farmers, though are priced higher.

Shift toward mechanization

Mechanization provides uniformity in agricultural activities like sowing and seeding. Such factors are forcing farmers to move towards mechanization. Agricultural machinery such as subsoilers that are used in the field brings about speed and accuracy in the performance of various tasks. Different regions have different levels of mechanization. There is a deficiency of the use of technology and infrastructure in developing regions like South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, which has caused the level of mechanization to decrease. This has led to an increase in the need for mechanization in these regions.

"Agencies like Food and Agriculture Organization and United Nations Industrial Development Organization have been called by The European Agricultural Machinery Association to start working for Sustainable Agricultural Mechanization Strategies in Africa. Consequently, financial institutions such as the World Bank have been requested to provide the funding required for such projects," says Shikha

Browse Related Reports:

Global RFID Tags Market for Agricultural Application 2017-2021

Global Rice Transplanter Machine Market 2017-2021

Global Agricultural Biologicals Market 2017-2021

Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171026005983/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com