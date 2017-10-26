Loughborough-Purdue team wins for novel periodic flow crystallization research

Process Systems Enterprise (PSE), the Advanced Process Modelling company, today announced the winners of the prestigious PSE Model-Based Innovation (MBI) Prize for 2017.

PSE, providers of the world-leading gPROMS process modelling platform, awards an annual €3000 winner's prize and two runners-up prizes of €1000 each for the most innovative use of advanced process modelling techniques in support of published research. The prizes will be awarded at a reception on Tuesday 31 October at the AIChE Annual Meeting in Minneapolis.

The winners of the main prize are Qinglin Su*, Chris D. Rielly and Keddon A. Powell of Loughborough University, and Zoltan K. Nagy of Purdue University for their paper Mathematical Modelling and Experimental Validation of a Novel Periodic Flow Crystallization Using MSMPR Crystallizers, published in AIChE Journal.

The judges summarised the research presented in the paper as "an excellent piece of work demonstrating an integrated gPROMS-based framework for the dynamic modelling, simulation and estimation, of conventional continuous mixed-suspension mixed-product removal (MSMPR) crystallization processes operating under a periodic flow mode".

Runners up were Daeho Ko of GS Engineering Construction, Korea, for their paper Optimization of Vacuum Pressure Swing Adsorption Processes To Sequester Carbon Dioxide from Coalbed Methane, and Chen Chen*, Lu Han and George M. Bollas of University of Connecticut for their paper Dynamic Simulation of Fixed-Bed Chemical-Looping Combustion Reactors Integrated in Combined Cycle Power Plants. Full details can be found on the PSE website.

The prize is judged by team of leading academics in the field of process systems engineering, Prof. Stratos Pistikopoulos (chair) of Texas A&M Energy Institute, Associate Prof. Michael Georgiadis of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece and Prof. Eva Sorensen of University College London.

gPROMS is widely used throughout the chemicals, energy, petrochemical, food and pharmaceuticals sectors, including in some 200 academic organisations. Mark Matzopoulos, PSE deputy MD, says "We work closely with academic communities around the world to foster innovation, through our academic programme, the MBI Prize, our Partnerships for Advanced Process Modelling and the PSE Academic Teaching Highway (PATH). We congratulate our winners on the quality of their work."

For editors

www.psenterprise.com/news/pr171026

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171026006212/en/

Contacts:

PSE

Kate Burness

+44-20-8563-0888

k.burness@psenterprise.com