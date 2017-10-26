

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Thursday's session with a significant increase, following yesterday's weak performance. Investors were pleased that the European Central Bank announced that it will reduce the size of its asset purchases at the start of next year, while extended them for nine months.



As expected, the central bank also maintained all three of its interest rates for a thirteenth consecutive policy session.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 1.28 percent Thursday and finished at 9,200.08. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 1.41 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 1.22 percent.



Lonza advanced 3.1 percent after it posted a business update. The company stated that it expects 'consistently strong' results.



Engineering firm ABB rallied 2.3 percent after its third-quarter earnings beat forecasts.



Swiss Re gained 3.5 percent after German competitor Munich Re projected a small profit for the full year 2017 after revealing a loss for the third quarter due to costs related to recent natural disasters. Zurich Insurance climbed 2.6 percent, Swiss Life rose 2.3 percent and Bâloise added 1.9 percent.



The index heavyweights all finished with modest gains. Nestlé increased 1.5 percent, Novartis gained 1.0 percent and Roche added 0.4 percent.



