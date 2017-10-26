Technavio market research analysts forecast the global toxicology testing market to grow at a CAGR of close to 12% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171026006058/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global toxicology testing market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report further segments the global toxicology testing market by end-users (pharmaceutical industry, food industry and others) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global toxicology testing market:

Rise in toxicology testing in food industry

Regular use of toxicology testing in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries

Increasing use of in vitro tests as alternative to animal testing

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Rise in toxicology testing in food industry

There have been continuous improvements in safety testing methods in the food industry and they chiefly focus on microbial contaminants. The necessity to explore the use of high-throughput chemical toxicology testing approaches for food safety is essential due to the rapidly growing use of food additives, food contact substance development, and changing weather conditions has increased as they are hazardous. Chemical preservatives such as butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) and butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) present in cereals, chewing gums, oil, and potato chips are poisonous because they have potential carcinogens.

According to Amber Chourasia, a lead analyst at Technavio for lab equipment research, "Oxidative stress and chronic inflammation are caused due to the presence of several toxicants in food. Accumulation of damaged macromolecules that harms cells, tissues, and organs because of oxidative reactions may play an important role in cell death. This could result in chronic inflammation, aging, and degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and Huntington diseases, as well as multiple sclerosis, myocardial infarction, arteriosclerosis, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, sterility, cataract, and many others."

Regular use of toxicology testing in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries

Due to the increase in population affected by different diseases, there has been a rise in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as the requirement for new drugs for treatments is increasing. Phase I and Phase II metabolic pathways assist the drugs developed by the pharmaceutical industry to undergo biotransformation in the body. Metabolites formed from Phase I reactions are probable to be chemically reactive, based on the nature of the chemical reactions involved, and thus, more likely to need safety evaluation.

An active metabolite may bind to the therapeutic target receptors or other receptors, interact with other targets such as enzymes and proteins, and lead to inadvertent effects. The appropriate balance of potency, efficacy, safety, and favorable pharmacokinetics is essential for a drug to be good and successful. The necessity for the chemical to reach its target with a concentration at the target site suitable for the desired efficacy and below toxicity thresholds is imperative for the drug industry.

Increasing use of in vitro tests as alternative to animal testing

Animals are used for toxicity testing of chemicals in the old-style process. To certify safety against animal abuse and agreement with ethical standards requires preventive and safety measures to be employed by labs for using animals for testing. Global animal welfare organizations such as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), are taking several measures to counter the use of animals and their deaths in the preclinical phase. This has prompted researchers to look toward alternative models to test drugs or therapies for human subjects in toxicology testing market.

"The costs involved in animal testing are huge as various new compounds are being generated every year, particularly in the household and cosmetic industries. Therefore, in household and cosmetic research the prerequisite of animal testing in laboratories has been a confrontational issue. These factors have led to the generation of deep-rooted concept of 3Rs comprising of 'The replacement, refinement, and reduction of animals in research'. This concept has led to the adoption of in vitro tests as an alternative to animal testing to find a solution to the ethical concerns raised by animal rights activists to save animal lives," says Amber.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market 2017-2021

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market 2017-2021

Global White Biotechnology Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171026006058/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com