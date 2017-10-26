Electric UAV Drones: Autonomous, Energy Independent 2017-2027

DUBLIN, October 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

It is grossly misleading that most reporting on unmanned aerial vehicles UAV has recently concentrated on the sideshow of toy multicopters going out of fashion. We also are told of toy and other simple versions dropping 70% in price, with more to come, so manufacturers and investors outside China, who should have known better, are wiped out. Investment is now virtually impossible to obtain, they say.

There is a different reality. Drones are overcoming problems of direct human involvement in dirty, dangerous, boring, slow and imprecise operations that need to be done better and they will even be used for currently impossible tasks. The analyst forecasted the price collapse of toys but also the huge opportunities in specialist hardware and most software and services elsewhere.

This report reveals a parallel universe of drones of all sizes receiving billions of dollars of investment so they and their associated services create multi-billion dollar markets in hardware and services. It is an amazing world of tethered and upper atmosphere drones staying up for years, some creating 100kW of electricity and others beaming the internet to 4.5 billion people still waiting for it. Contrary to popular opinion, the analyst reveals that the next advances in hardware and software mainly revolve around autonomy and energy independence.



Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS

1.1. Purpose of this report

1.2. Definitions and comparison

1.3. Why electrify? What is the end game?

1.4. Why have autonomy?

1.5. Why seek autonomy of navigation, task and power together?

1.6. Electric UAV formats

1.7. Contrast non-electric UAVs

1.8. UAV systems

1.9. Convergence of technologies and new challenges

1.10. Some operational, technical and ethical challenges of UAVs

1.11. Insurance challenges

1.12. Tightening legal constraints

1.13. UAV autonomy propositions in context of other autonomous vehicles

1.14. Companies in the drone value chain

1.15. Market forecasts

1.16. Visit to Aerosense Tokyo - August 2017



2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. Terminology and value chain

2.2. Some potentially leading applications

2.3. Design of electric UAVs

2.4. Ducted fan gains share: Finnmeccanica

2.5. New principles of flight

2.6. Energy storage

2.7. Electric motors and controls

2.8. Autonomy of navigation and task

2.9. Swarming technology: Perdix



3. AUTONOMY OF UAV ENERGY: ENERGY INDEPENDENT VEHICLE EIV TECHNOLOGY

3.1. Overview and EIV drone

3.2. Solar Ship EIV helium inflatable fixed wing Canada

3.3. Upper Atmosphere Dual Aircraft Platform vs Solar Plane



4. EXAMPLES OF ELECTRIC UAVS IN ACTION

4.1. Agriculture

4.2. Product delivery

4.3. Surveying

4.4. UAVs for guidance

4.5. Tethered UAVs for endurance or power generation

4.6. Detail of energy independent drones



5. COMPANY PROFILES

5.1. 3D Robotics USA

5.2. AgEagle USA

5.3. Agribotix USA

5.4. Airinov France

5.5. DJI China

5.6. Eviation Aircraft

5.7. Festo Germany

5.8. Gamaya Switzerland

5.9. G-Force Japan

5.10. Headwall China

5.11. Hitec Multiplex Japan

5.12. LeddarTech USA

5.13. MicaSense USA

5.14. Novariant USA

5.15. Parrot France

5.16. Prospera Israel

5.17. Ruiven China

5.18. Scanse USA

5.19. Scanse USA

5.20. senseFly Switzerland

5.21. Sentra USA

5.22. Shadow Robotics UK

5.23. SpeIR USA

5.24. Syma China

5.25. Trimble USA

5.26. URSULA Agriculture UK

5.27. Walkera China

