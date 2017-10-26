

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - German software giant SAP AG Thursday said it is facing a U.S. corruption probe related to its alleged corrupted business dealings in South Africa.



The company also said it is making changes to sales practices in countries around the world.



SAP said it had voluntarily reported itself over to the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Both the agencies are now investigating the company for potential violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. The corruption allegations is related to contracts with the South African state rail company Transet and state utility Eskom.



SAP has also commenced disciplinary proceedings against three employees in South Africa based on a three-month investigation that 'uncovered indications of misconduct in issues relating to the management of Gupta-related third parties' in bidding for contracts from government-owned companies, according to Financial Times.



The Indian-born Gupta brothers-- Ajay, Atul, and Rajesh-- along with South African President Jacob Zuma have become the key people of what has become the biggest political scandal in the country. Allegations have been raised that the Guptas have taken use of their close friendship with Zuma to demand kickbacks for arranging deals with state-owned companies.



