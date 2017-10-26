Global $28.3 Bn Low-Fat Yogurt Market to 2025 by Origin (Non-Organic, Organic) & Type (Flavored, Fruit, Plain)

DUBLIN, October 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Low-Fat Yogurt Market Analysis by Origin (Non-Organic, Organic), by Type (Flavored, Fruit, Plain), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, MEA) and Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global low-fat yogurt market is anticipated to reach USD 28.2 billion by 2025

Various health benefits associated with the consumption of low-fat dairy products and the rise in production of organic flavored products are expected to boost the industry growth.

Players operating in the industry are investing in research and development activities to innovate new products and gain a competitive edge over their competitors. These players are adopting process automation to increase the production rate and reduce overall production cost of the product.

The global demand for organic dairy products is growing significantly as these products are prepared from natural sources. Additives, stabilizers, sweeteners, and flavors added during the production process are also obtained from natural sources. Probiotic bacteria are the most common beneficial cultures used for making yogurt.

These bacteria help in balancing the friendly bacteria found in the human digestive tract, which improve immune system of the body. Streptococcus thermophilus is a commonly used lactic acid probiotic bacterium for producing yogurt, which helps in regulating the functioning of digestive tract and the immune system response. Furthermore, maintaining proper gut health helps improve the overall immunity.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global low-fat yogurt market was valued at USD 11.65 billion in 2016. The market is anticipated to reach USD 28.19 billion by 2025, while ascending at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2017 to 2025.

Flavored yogurt was the largest segment type in 2016. The segment is also projected to be the fastest, ascending at a CAGR of 10.7% over the forecasted period.

Chocolate, vanilla, coffee, and mint are some of the common flavors added to the product for improving the odor, taste, and texture of the end product

Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region and hold over 21% of the overall market by 2025. The region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period.

Some of the key market players are General Mills, Inc.; Danone, Inc.; Nestle S.A.; Rainy Lanes Dairy Foods Ltd.; Springfield Creamery (Nancy's); Jalna Dairy Foods; Gopala; Wallaby Yogurt Company; Byrne Dairy; and Tillamook Dairy Co-Op.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Low-fat yogurt market- Industry snapshot, 2016



Chapter 3 Low-fat Yogurt Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Market segmentation & scope

3.2 Market size and growth prospects, 2014 - 2025

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.4 Consumer Behavior

3.5 Regulatory framework

3.6 Market dynamics

3.6.1 Market driver analysis

3.6.1.1 Various health benefit of low-fat yogurt consumption

3.6.1.2 Effectiveness of bacteria used for making yogurt

3.6.2 Market restraint analysis

3.6.2.1 High sugar content and lack of awareness regarding the usage of bacterial cultural



Chapter 4 Low-Fat Yogurt Market: Origin Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Global low-fat yogurt market: Origin movement analysis, 2016 & 2025

4.2 Non-organic low-fat yogurt

4.3 Organic low-fat yogurt



Chapter 5 Low-Fat Yogurt Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Low-fat yogurt market: Type movement analysis, 2016 & 2025

5.2 Flavoured

5.3 Fruit

5.4 Plain



Chapter 6 Low-Fat Yogurt Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape



Chapter 8 Company Profiles



General Mills Inc .

. Danone Inc.

Nestl S.A.

Rainy Lanes Dairy Foods Ltd

Springfield Creamery (Nancy's Cultured Dairy and Soy Products)

Jalna Dairy Foods

Gopala

Wallaby Yogurt Company

Byrne Dairy

Tillamook Dairy Co-Op

