DEADLINE REMINDER: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. ("Health Insurance Innovations" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HIIQ) for possible violations of federal securities laws from August 2, 2017 through September 11, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the firm before the November 10, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, click here.

You can also call Brian Lundin, Esq., of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or you can e-mail him at brian@lundinlawpc.com.

No class has been certified in the above action yet, and until a class is certified, you are not considered to be represented by an attorney. You may also choose to do nothing and be an absent class member.

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Health Insurance Innovations made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company's application for a third-party insurance administrators license with the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation was denied due partly to material errors and omissions; that the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation's rejection of its application for a third-party insurance administrators license could result loss of licenses in the other states; and as a result of the above, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Following this news, Health Insurance Innovation's share price fell materially, which caused investors harm according to the lawsuit.

Lundin Law PC was established by Brian Lundin, Esq., a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders' rights.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethics rules.

Contact:

Lundin Law PC

Brian Lundin, Esq.

Telephone: 888-713-1033

Facsimile: 888-713-1125

brian@lundinlawpc.com

http://lundinlawpc.com/

SOURCE: Lundin Law PC