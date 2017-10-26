Global Flat Steel Market Report 2017 - 2014-2025 Analysis & Forecasts for the $1 Billion Industry

DUBLIN, October 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Flat Steel Market Analysis by Product (Sheet & Strips, Plates), by Material (Carbon, Alloy, Stainless, Tool), by Application (Building & Infrastructure, Automotive, Mechanical Equipment), by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global flat steel market is expected to reach USD 1,015.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6%



The rapid industrialization, increase in infrastructural investment and growing global population has been a major factor driving the global market.



Building & infrastructure application segment has been witnessing significant growth in the flat steel market. Steel is one of the vital requirements during construction on account of durability, low maintenance, long life period, high strength, and reusability. This is likely to have a positive impact on the demand for the flat products in this sector.



Volatile price of raw material is expected to be the major market restraint over the forecast period. Instability of raw material prices is anticipated to keep the whole sector under pressure in future.



Companies have been trying to improve competitiveness by optimizing existing processes and developing new processes to reduce environmental impact, improve quality, and reduce cost. Companies including ArcelorMittal have been trying to develop products which can provide steel solution to engine powertrains and low-cost cars.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Plates segment is expected to grow at fastest CAGR of 4.0% from 2017 to 2025, in terms of revenue, due to its wide range of application in construction industry

Building & infrastructure segment emerged as the largest application in 2016 and is expected to grow at fastest CAGR of 4.1% from 2017 to 2025 on account of high demand for sustainability, durability, and economically efficient materials.

Mechanical equipment segment is expected to grow at fastest CAGR of 3.6% from 2017 to 2025 in terms of revenue in North America region on account of growing agricultural and construction machinery sector.

region on account of growing agricultural and construction machinery sector. Europe accounted for the market share of 18.56% in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2017 to 2025 in terms of revenue due to massive production in the economies of this region. Germany is the world's fifth largest exporter in 2016, exported 24.8 million metric tons in more than 200 countries.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness fastest CAGR from 2017 to 2025 on account of high GDP growth, rising population, and rapid industrialization & urbanization in the region

Market players have been adopting mergers & acquisition, expansion, and agreement & partnership as their key strategic initiatives over the past years.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Flat Steel Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market segmentation& scope

3.2 Flat steel market value chain analysis

3.3 Raw material trend

3.3.1 Iron Ore

3.3.2 Coal

3.4 Technology trend

3.4.1 Melting of raw materials in an Electric Arc Furnace(EAF)

3.4.2 Removal of carbon, sulfur, and possibly nitrogen, in a steel converter

3.4.3 Tuning of the steel composition and temperature in ladle treatment

3.4.4 Casting

3.4.5 Hot Rolling

3.4.6 Cold rolling, annealing and pickling

3.4.7 Final Processing

3.5 Market dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1 Rapid industrialization and increase in infrastructure investments

3.5.2 Market restraint analysis

3.5.2.1 Volatile Price of Raw Materials

3.6 Regulatory framework

3.6.1 Steel Industry Preservation Act

3.6.2 Inter plant standard - Steel industry



Chapter 4 Flat Steel Market: Products Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Flat steel market: Product movement analysis

4.2 Sheets & strips

4.3 Plates



Chapter 5 Flat Steel Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Flat steel market material movement analysis

5.2 Carbon steel

5.3 Alloy steel

5.4 Stainless steel

5.5 Tool



Chapter 6 Flat Steel Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Flat steel market: Application movement analysis

6.2 Building & infrastructure

6.3 Automotive & other transport

6.4 Mechanical equipment

6.5 Others



Chapter 7 Flat steel Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape



Chapter 9 Company Profiles



Arcelormittal

Essar Steel

POSCO

United States Steel Corporation

Tata Steels Limited

Thyssenkrupp AG

Voestalpine Group.

SSAB

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Allegheny Technologies

Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd

China Steel Corporation

JSW Steel

Angang Steel Company Limited

JFE Steel Corporation

