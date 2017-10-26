INVESTOR ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses In Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Intercept" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICPT) regarding possible violations of federal securities laws from May 31, 2016 through September 20, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired Intercept shares during the Class Period, should contact the firm prior to the November 27, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Intercept made materially false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose, that its lead product candidate, Ocaliva, entailed undisclosed safety risks, including death, to patients suffering from primary biliary cholangitis ("PBC"). As a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On September 12, 2017, Intercept issued a letter that warned physicians against overdosing patients with Ocaliva, advising them that the drug has been connected to liver injuries and death among patients suffering from PBC. On September 21, 2017, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration issued a safety announcement entitled, "FDA Drug Safety Communication: FDA warns about serious liver injury with Ocaliva for rare chronic liver disease," warning doctors after reports of multiple deaths linked to the drug. When this news was announced, Intercept's stock price fell materially, which caused investors harm according to the lawsuit.

