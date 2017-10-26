DOOGEE MIX 2: The First Quad-Camera Smartphone With Stunning Face Recognition Sales at $199

HONG KONG, Oct. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --DOOGEE mobile drew a lot of recognition and appreciation due to the DOOGEE MIX, a well-made budget full-display product this year. Top tech YouTubers Unbox Therapy and Marques Brownlee have already done their technical reviews on DOOGEE MIX, and evaluated it "the coolest phone you've never heard of" and "really impressive". Medialike Techradar, stuff, Mashable are showing great interests in DOOGEE MIX; even Forbes thought that "DOOGEE MIX is more comfortable in hand than Mi Mix."

DOOGEE will release the new and upgraded generation of MIX next month, and name it the MIX 2(http://www.doogee.cc/sale/week). The leaked information of DOOGEE MIX 2 had caught much attentionfrom reporters or reviewers like Evan Blass. With all the specs revealed and price confirmed, the device proved itself more cost-efficient and advanced upgrade than its predecessor, as it only costs $200 on opening sale.

Comparing to DOOGEE MIX, MIX 2 features a bigger display and wider aspect ratio. It has a 5.99" full display that gets both sides of the body, with the popular 18:9 wide aspect, of course. The resolution of display gets higher to FHD+, which makes sure of a great visual experience.

In DOOGEE MIX 2, the display is no longer the biggest attraction. Applying face recognition technology and 130° wide-angle front camera, DOOGEE MIX 2 is a unique player in the competitive full display smartphone market.

DOOGEE MIX 2 shows the face recognition - Face Unlock in Hong Kong last week. It is the first mid-end smartphone applied face recognition. Just like the process of fingerprint unlock, you only have to save your facial features in advance, then you can unlock the phone when you're looking at the screen. The whole process of recognition and unlock only takes 0.1 seconds, which amazes the audiences greatly.

Face Unlock introduction: https://youtu.be/rVbqxHacEWY

DOOGEE MIX 2 also boosts itself as the first quad-cameras full display smartphone - it has 16.0MP+13.0MP dual cameras in the back, and two cameras in the front, too. The selfie camera is the same as usual one, 8MP with 88° angle. But the "wefie" camera is a very impressive part because of its 130° wide-angle. With such a wide imaging area, MIX 2 is able to capture 8 to 10 people in one picture easily. So, maybe it's time to get rid of your selfie stick if you have the MIX 2.

Wide-angle camera introduction: https://youtu.be/IcymoUMraGI

Despite the fancy new techniques in DOOGEE MIX 2, it is still a flagship. Powered by MTK Helio P25, the octa-core CPU is powerful when there is 6GB of RAM built-in. The chance of a high-end version applying the latest P23 CPU is large in this winter. Battery of MIX 2 is upgraded, from 3380mAh in the predecessor to 4060mAh now.

As always, DOOGEE MIX 2 is still a cost-efficient product comparing to iPhone X or Samsung S8. There will be 100 units of DOOGEE MIX 2 sold at only $199.99 everyday(http://www.doogee.cc/sale/week) during the sale. The official launch price will be $229.99 onBanggood in November, with attractive gifts such as DJI Osmo Gimbal and coupons bundled in the launch gift bag.

