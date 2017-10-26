ABN AMRO: Press Release: ABN AMRO nominates Henrietta Baldock as new member of the Supervisory Board

ABN AMRO nominates Henrietta Baldock as new member of the Supervisory Board

The Supervisory Board announces that it will nominate Ms Henrietta Baldock (46) for appointment to the Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO Group N.V and ABN AMRO Bank N.V. The appointment is subject to approval by the regulators. As announced earlier, Ms Annemieke Roobeek will resign from the Supervisory Board effective the date of appointment of Ms Baldock.

Ms Olga Zoutendijk, Chairman of the Supervisory Board:

"The Supervisory Board is delighted to nominate Ms Henrietta Baldock as new member of the Supervisory Board. Ms Baldock has more than 25 years of experience in international investment banking. Ms Baldock was ranked in the Financial News Top 100 Most Influential Women in European Finance 2009 to 2015 and advised the boards of large cap companies on many large and significant transactions.

Ms Baldock fully meets the position profile, including the strong preference for a new female member of the Supervisory Board with extensive banking and/or financial experience. Her strong track record and extensive investment banking experience make Ms Baldock perfectly suited to be appointed as new member of the Supervisory Board.

The Supervisory Board is grateful to Ms Annemieke Roobeek for her loyalty and valuable contribution to the Supervisory Board and the bank's development in the past eight years."

Ms Baldock was until recently Chairman of European Financial Institutions Investment Banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, based in London. Ms Baldock joined Bank of America Merrill Lynch in 2000 as a Vice President in Financial Institutions Group (FIG) and promoted through the business to the positions of Managing Director and Head of European Financial Institutions Investment Banking. Ms Baldock started her career as a generalist adviser and has focused on financial institutions since 1995. Today, Ms Baldock is also Chairman of the Leadership Trust Foundation, a charity that's primary purpose is to enhance and influence leadership and develop leaders in all aspects of society.

Next step will be submission for approval to the regulators of the intended appointment of Ms Baldock. The Supervisory Board will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) for the appointment of Ms Baldock. This is not expected earlier than the beginning of 2018.

Ms Roobeek was appointed pursuant to the enhanced recommendation right of the Employee Council. As agreed with the Employee Council, Ms Frederieke Leeflang will be attributed the latter capacity as successor to Ms Roobeek.

